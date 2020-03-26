Flat Worms Share New Single from Forthcoming Album Antarctica, “The Aughts”

Flat Worms have shared the latest single from their new album, Antarctica, out on April 10 via GOD? Records. It was recorded and mixed in six days with collaboration from Steve Albini and Ty Segall.

“Isolation is one of the main themes on this record, with the hope that by expressing this feeling of loneliness, we collectively feel less isolated,” said vocalist and guitarist Will Ivy. “As we all are required to stay in our homes and quarantine all over the world, we hope this record serves as a message of solidarity.”

The Los Angeles punk band’s new single, “The Aughts,” was recorded with Albini at Electrical Audio and written while Ivy was visiting the Tombs of the Kings in Cyprus.

“It is the ruins of what used to be very elaborate and luxurious tombs for the wealthy during the Hellenistic and Roman periods,” said Ivy. “It seemed to represent the mood of our new century: growing apocalyptic tension, fallen empires, our anxiety laid bare.” Ava Warbrick and Monroe Robertson directed and produced an accompanying music video.

Check out the video for “The Aughts” below. You can revisit the details of Antarctica right here.