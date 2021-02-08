Floatie Announce Debut Album Voyage Out, Share Lead Single "Catch a Good Worm"

Chicago band Floatie have signed to Exploding in Sound and are releasing their debut album, Voyage Out, on March 26. They’ve also shared the album’s lead single “Catch a Good Worm.”

Built on slippery rhythms, the track channels piquant indie-pop and sharp math rock, with lead singer Sam Bern challenging the notions of determinism. “You hear the words, but tell yourself / That we deserve, what we’re dealt / But something’s in the way of feeling great / Nothing’s going to swallow, sit and wait,” Bern sings softly with mystique, advocating for a broader view of possibilities. Simultaneously gentle and fickle, “Catch a Good Worm” is an alluring funhouse of sounds.

Bern says of the single:

Two options could never represent the complexity of human expression. I think a lot of people could benefit from not having predetermined expectations of themselves in place upon arrival. Sometimes the pressures of challenging these patterns make me think this is how I was born so that is who I’m meant to be. When the reality is I can work towards being whoever I want.

Listen to “Catch a Good Worm,” and preorder the album here. Scroll down for the album artwork and tracklist.

01. Shiny

02. Water Recipe

03. In the Night

04. Voyage Out

05. The Envoy

06. Catch a Good Worm

07. Castleman

08. Ode to Shackleton

09. Lookfar