Floatie Announce Debut Album Voyage Out, Share Lead Single "Catch a Good Worm"

Chicago band Floatie have signed to Exploding in Sound and are releasing their debut album, Voyage Out, on March 26. They’ve also shared the album’s lead single “Catch a Good Worm.”
Built on slippery rhythms, the track channels piquant indie-pop and sharp math rock, with lead singer Sam Bern challenging the notions of determinism. “You hear the words, but tell yourself / That we deserve, what we’re dealt / But something’s in the way of feeling great / Nothing’s going to swallow, sit and wait,” Bern sings softly with mystique, advocating for a broader view of possibilities. Simultaneously gentle and fickle, “Catch a Good Worm” is an alluring funhouse of sounds.
Bern says of the single:
Two options could never represent the complexity of human expression. I think a lot of people could benefit from not having predetermined expectations of themselves in place upon arrival. Sometimes the pressures of challenging these patterns make me think this is how I was born so that is who I’m meant to be. When the reality is I can work towards being whoever I want.
Scroll down for the album artwork and tracklist.
01. Shiny
02. Water Recipe
03. In the Night
04. Voyage Out
05. The Envoy
06. Catch a Good Worm
07. Castleman
08. Ode to Shackleton
09. Lookfar