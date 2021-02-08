Floatie Announce Debut Album Voyage Out, Share Lead Single "Catch a Good Worm"

By Lizzie Manno  |  February 9, 2021  |  10:00am
Photo by Ash Dye Music News Floatie
Share Tweet Submit Pin
Floatie Announce Debut Album <i>Voyage Out</i>, Share Lead Single "Catch a Good Worm"

Chicago band Floatie have signed to Exploding in Sound and are releasing their debut album, Voyage Out, on March 26. They’ve also shared the album’s lead single “Catch a Good Worm.”

Built on slippery rhythms, the track channels piquant indie-pop and sharp math rock, with lead singer Sam Bern challenging the notions of determinism. “You hear the words, but tell yourself / That we deserve, what we’re dealt / But something’s in the way of feeling great / Nothing’s going to swallow, sit and wait,” Bern sings softly with mystique, advocating for a broader view of possibilities. Simultaneously gentle and fickle, “Catch a Good Worm” is an alluring funhouse of sounds.

Bern says of the single:

Two options could never represent the complexity of human expression. I think a lot of people could benefit from not having predetermined expectations of themselves in place upon arrival. Sometimes the pressures of challenging these patterns make me think this is how I was born so that is who I’m meant to be. When the reality is I can work towards being whoever I want.

Listen to “Catch a Good Worm,” and preorder the album here. Scroll down for the album artwork and tracklist.

Voyage Out Album Artwork:

Floatie-VoyageOutArtwork.jpg

Voyage Out Tracklist:

01. Shiny
02. Water Recipe
03. In the Night
04. Voyage Out
05. The Envoy
06. Catch a Good Worm
07. Castleman
08. Ode to Shackleton
09. Lookfar

Tags
Also in Music