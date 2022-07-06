Florist Share "Feathers," Final Single Ahead of Forthcoming Self-Titled Album

Florist find isolation overrated on their latest single, “Feathers.” The final advance release from their forthcoming self-titled album, out July 29 via Double Double Whammy, it encapsulates the collaborative approach they took in creating the record.
After band leader Emily Sprague’s mother passed away in 2017, she secluded herself in Los Angeles, miles away from her friends and family. However, she realized after a while that being on her own wasn’t what she wanted, so she reconnected with her band to create a synergetic record, complete with Sprague’s intimate songwriting and the band’s sentimental style. A single that will leave you dewy-eyed, “Feathers” is poignantly nostalgic as Sprague asks, “Doesn’t anything haunt you?” and admits, “Sometimes I feel like I have too many pasts.” Deliberating on what’s sacred throughout the song, Florist create the feeling that “Feathers” itself is a relic, something to keep close and treasure as the world continues to rush by.
“This song is a meditation on the cycles we follow all throughout our lives,” says Sprague in a statement. “As individuals, as families, as humans. The motions we go through that stay the same just set in different scenes. The fears and the dreams that sculpt our journey through this experience of life on earth, and our continually shifting perspective along the way.”
Florist will be heading out for their U.S. tour at the end of the month. You can find a complete list of dates below, along with “Feathers.”
Florist Tour Dates:
July
30 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe
August
01 – Ferndale, MI @ Otus Supply
02 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village
03 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
05 – Denver, CO @ Lost Lake
06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
07 – Boise, ID @ Kin
08 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s
09 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall
11 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill
12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon
13 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
15 – Tucson, AZ @ Hotel Congress
16 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
18 – Austin, TX @ The Ballroom
19 – Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips
20 – Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar
22 – Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR
24 – Washington DC @ DC9
25 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Lounge at World Cafe Live
26 – Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s
27 – Buffalo, NY @ Silo City Readings (Solo)