Florist Share "Feathers," Final Single Ahead of Forthcoming Self-Titled Album

Florist find isolation overrated on their latest single, “Feathers.” The final advance release from their forthcoming self-titled album, out July 29 via Double Double Whammy, it encapsulates the collaborative approach they took in creating the record.

After band leader Emily Sprague’s mother passed away in 2017, she secluded herself in Los Angeles, miles away from her friends and family. However, she realized after a while that being on her own wasn’t what she wanted, so she reconnected with her band to create a synergetic record, complete with Sprague’s intimate songwriting and the band’s sentimental style. A single that will leave you dewy-eyed, “Feathers” is poignantly nostalgic as Sprague asks, “Doesn’t anything haunt you?” and admits, “Sometimes I feel like I have too many pasts.” Deliberating on what’s sacred throughout the song, Florist create the feeling that “Feathers” itself is a relic, something to keep close and treasure as the world continues to rush by.

“This song is a meditation on the cycles we follow all throughout our lives,” says Sprague in a statement. “As individuals, as families, as humans. The motions we go through that stay the same just set in different scenes. The fears and the dreams that sculpt our journey through this experience of life on earth, and our continually shifting perspective along the way.”

Florist will be heading out for their U.S. tour at the end of the month. You can find a complete list of dates below, along with “Feathers.”

Florist Tour Dates:

July

30 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

August

01 – Ferndale, MI @ Otus Supply

02 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

03 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

05 – Denver, CO @ Lost Lake

06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

07 – Boise, ID @ Kin

08 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s

09 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

11 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

13 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

15 – Tucson, AZ @ Hotel Congress

16 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

18 – Austin, TX @ The Ballroom

19 – Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips

20 – Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar

22 – Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR

24 – Washington DC @ DC9

25 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Lounge at World Cafe Live

26 – Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s

27 – Buffalo, NY @ Silo City Readings (Solo)