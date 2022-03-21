Fontaines D.C. Share Skinty Fia Title Track and Video

Anticipation continues to grow for Fontaines D.C.’s third album Skinty Fia, especially following the release of its first two excellent singles, “Jackie Down The Line” and “I Love You,” which were included on our lists of favorite songs from January and February, respectively. Now, ahead of the record’s arrival on April 22, they’ve shared a third single, “Skinty Fia.” The album’s title track is accompanied by a video directed by Hugh Mulhern.
The band, which hails from Dublin, have turned homeward for lyrical inspiration on each Skinty Fia track we’ve heard so far, and the same is true for this latest single: the Irish phrase “Skinty Fia” translates to “the damnation of the deer” in English, and is often used to express annoyance or disappointment. Fittingly, the song explores the paranoid death of a relationship, perfectly captured by the video’s depiction of a surreal party fading away into a dark, disjointed dreamscape.
The track also shares musical influences with the prior singles, featuring scratchy, echoing instrumentation that feels like an homage to Stone Roses and their Madchester contemporaries. The band continue their search for a sound that they describe in a press release as “more expansive and cinematic” than that of their first two albums, Dogrel and A Hero’s Death. It’s no question that they’ve succeeded, doing so in a way that feels like a natural progression from the bleak post-punk of those earlier records.
Last night, the band kicked off a European tour which will eventually bring them to the U.K. and U.S. later this year, and Australia early next year. The band are in high demand on this side of the ocean, espcially it will be their first time back since 2019, and they’ve announced new U.S. shows and venue upgrades to cover as much ground as possible. They’ve also announced a second U.K. tour, as well as new dates in their home country of Ireland.
Watch the video for “Skinty Fia” below, and keep scrolling to check out an updated list of tour dates, including venue updates and extra dates added for the U.S. leg. You can preorder Skinty Fia here.
Fontaines D.C. Tour Dates
March
20 – Madrid, ES @ La Riviera
21 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz 3
23 – Milan, IT @ Magazzini Generali [SOLD OUT]
24 – Zürich, CH @ Dynamo [SOLD OUT]
25 – Dudingen, CH @ Bad Bonn [SOLD OUT]
27 – Prague, CZ @ Roxy
28 – Brno, CZ @ Fleda
30 – Malmo, SE @ Plan B
31 – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser [SOLD OUT]
April
01 – Oslo, NO @ Vulkan Arena
02 – Denmark, DK @ VEGA [SOLD OUT]
04 – Nikmegen, NE @ Doornroosje [SOLD OUT]
05 – Maastricht, NE @ Muziekgieterij [SOLD OUT]
06 – Utrecht, NE @ Tivoli Vredenburg [SOLD OUT]
08 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix [SOLD OUT]
09 – Luxembourg, LU @ Den Atelier
10 – Lille, FR @ L’Aéronef [SOLD OUT]
11 – Paris, FR @ Olympia [SOLD OUT]
21 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club [SOLD OUT]
22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts [SOLD OUT]
23 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Wonder Bar [SOLD OUT]
25 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel [SOLD OUT]
27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
29 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall [SOLD OUT]
30 – Cleveland, OH @ The Beachland Ballroom
May
02 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
03 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix
05 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall
06 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
07 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
09 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre [venue upgrade]
10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell
12 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
13 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre [SOLD OUT]
14 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater [SOLD OUT]
19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater [SOLD OUT]
June
03 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06 – Lyon, FR @ Le Transbordeur
07 – Bologna, IT @ Arena Puccini
08 – Milan, IT @ Un Altro Festival
10 – Neuchâtel, CH @ Festi’ Neuch
11 – Hilvarenbeek, NE @ Best Kept Secret Festival
12 – Berlin, DE @ Templehof Sounds
13 – Warsaw, PL @ Proxima
15 – Athens, GR @ Release Festival with Nick Cave
17 – Scheeßel, DE @ Hurricane Festival
18 – Neuhausen ob Eck, DE @ Southside Festival
20 – Zagreb, HR @ InMusic Festival
24-26 – Shepton Mallet, UK @ Glastonbury Music Festival
29 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
30 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
July
02 – Dublin, IE @ Iveagh Gardens [SOLD OUT]
03 – Dublin, IE @ Iveagh Gardens [SOLD OUT]
06 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival
08 – Lytham St. Anne’s, UK @ Lytham festival
09 – Glasgow, UK @ TRNSMT
14 – Carhaix, FR @ Les Vieilles Charrues
15 – London, UK @ Finsbury Park with Sam Fender
17 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall
18 – Munich, DE @ Neue Theaterfabrik
20 – Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus [SOLD OUT]
21 – Hamburg, DE @ Gruenspan [SOLD OUT]
24 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof
August
11 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival
13 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival
15 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival
16 – Padova, IT @ Parco Della Musica
19 – Guéret – Saint-Laurent Aerodrome, FR @ Check In Party
20 – Charleville-Mézières, FR @ Le Cabaret Vert
23 – Stuttgart, DE @ Longhorn
25 – Paris, FR @ Rock En Seine
27 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival
28 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival
September
16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Primavera Sound
November
07 – Hull, UK @ Bonus Arena*
08 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy*
11 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse*
15 – Stockton, UK @ Globe*
17 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy*
19 – Swansea, UK @ Swansea Arena*
21 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy*
24 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo*
28 – Edinburgh, UK @ O2 Academy*
30 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street*
December
03 – Galway, IE @ Leisureland*
05 – Limerick, IE @ Live At The Big Top*
06 – Derry, United Kingdom @ Millennium Forum*
07 – Belfast, United Kingdom @ Ulster Hall*
February
01 – Sydney, AU @ Roundhouse
02 – Brisbane, AU @The Triffid
07 – Melbourne, AU @ Corner Hotel
08 – Melbourne, AU @ The Forum