Fontaines D.C. Share Skinty Fia Title Track and Video

Anticipation continues to grow for Fontaines D.C.’s third album Skinty Fia, especially following the release of its first two excellent singles, “Jackie Down The Line” and “I Love You,” which were included on our lists of favorite songs from January and February, respectively. Now, ahead of the record’s arrival on April 22, they’ve shared a third single, “Skinty Fia.” The album’s title track is accompanied by a video directed by Hugh Mulhern.

The band, which hails from Dublin, have turned homeward for lyrical inspiration on each Skinty Fia track we’ve heard so far, and the same is true for this latest single: the Irish phrase “Skinty Fia” translates to “the damnation of the deer” in English, and is often used to express annoyance or disappointment. Fittingly, the song explores the paranoid death of a relationship, perfectly captured by the video’s depiction of a surreal party fading away into a dark, disjointed dreamscape.

The track also shares musical influences with the prior singles, featuring scratchy, echoing instrumentation that feels like an homage to Stone Roses and their Madchester contemporaries. The band continue their search for a sound that they describe in a press release as “more expansive and cinematic” than that of their first two albums, Dogrel and A Hero’s Death. It’s no question that they’ve succeeded, doing so in a way that feels like a natural progression from the bleak post-punk of those earlier records.

Last night, the band kicked off a European tour which will eventually bring them to the U.K. and U.S. later this year, and Australia early next year. The band are in high demand on this side of the ocean, espcially it will be their first time back since 2019, and they’ve announced new U.S. shows and venue upgrades to cover as much ground as possible. They’ve also announced a second U.K. tour, as well as new dates in their home country of Ireland.

Watch the video for “Skinty Fia” below, and keep scrolling to check out an updated list of tour dates, including venue updates and extra dates added for the U.S. leg. You can preorder Skinty Fia here.

Fontaines D.C. Tour Dates

March

20 – Madrid, ES @ La Riviera

21 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz 3

23 – Milan, IT @ Magazzini Generali [SOLD OUT]

24 – Zürich, CH @ Dynamo [SOLD OUT]

25 – Dudingen, CH @ Bad Bonn [SOLD OUT]

27 – Prague, CZ @ Roxy

28 – Brno, CZ @ Fleda

30 – Malmo, SE @ Plan B

31 – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser [SOLD OUT]

April

01 – Oslo, NO @ Vulkan Arena

02 – Denmark, DK @ VEGA [SOLD OUT]

04 – Nikmegen, NE @ Doornroosje [SOLD OUT]

05 – Maastricht, NE @ Muziekgieterij [SOLD OUT]

06 – Utrecht, NE @ Tivoli Vredenburg [SOLD OUT]

08 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix [SOLD OUT]

09 – Luxembourg, LU @ Den Atelier

10 – Lille, FR @ L’Aéronef [SOLD OUT]

11 – Paris, FR @ Olympia [SOLD OUT]

21 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club [SOLD OUT]

22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts [SOLD OUT]

23 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Wonder Bar [SOLD OUT]

25 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel [SOLD OUT]

27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

29 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall [SOLD OUT]

30 – Cleveland, OH @ The Beachland Ballroom

May

02 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

03 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix

05 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall

06 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

07 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

09 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre [venue upgrade]

10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

12 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

13 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre [SOLD OUT]

14 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater [SOLD OUT]

19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater [SOLD OUT]

June

03 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06 – Lyon, FR @ Le Transbordeur

07 – Bologna, IT @ Arena Puccini

08 – Milan, IT @ Un Altro Festival

10 – Neuchâtel, CH @ Festi’ Neuch

11 – Hilvarenbeek, NE @ Best Kept Secret Festival

12 – Berlin, DE @ Templehof Sounds

13 – Warsaw, PL @ Proxima

15 – Athens, GR @ Release Festival with Nick Cave

17 – Scheeßel, DE @ Hurricane Festival

18 – Neuhausen ob Eck, DE @ Southside Festival

20 – Zagreb, HR @ InMusic Festival

24-26 – Shepton Mallet, UK @ Glastonbury Music Festival

29 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

30 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

July

02 – Dublin, IE @ Iveagh Gardens [SOLD OUT]

03 – Dublin, IE @ Iveagh Gardens [SOLD OUT]

06 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival

08 – Lytham St. Anne’s, UK @ Lytham festival

09 – Glasgow, UK @ TRNSMT

14 – Carhaix, FR @ Les Vieilles Charrues

15 – London, UK @ Finsbury Park with Sam Fender

17 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall

18 – Munich, DE @ Neue Theaterfabrik

20 – Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus [SOLD OUT]

21 – Hamburg, DE @ Gruenspan [SOLD OUT]

24 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof

August

11 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival

13 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival

15 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival

16 – Padova, IT @ Parco Della Musica

19 – Guéret – Saint-Laurent Aerodrome, FR @ Check In Party

20 – Charleville-Mézières, FR @ Le Cabaret Vert

23 – Stuttgart, DE @ Longhorn

25 – Paris, FR @ Rock En Seine

27 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

28 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

September

16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Primavera Sound

November

07 – Hull, UK @ Bonus Arena*

08 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy*

11 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse*

15 – Stockton, UK @ Globe*

17 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy*

19 – Swansea, UK @ Swansea Arena*

21 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy*

24 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo*

28 – Edinburgh, UK @ O2 Academy*

30 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street*

December

03 – Galway, IE @ Leisureland*

05 – Limerick, IE @ Live At The Big Top*

06 – Derry, United Kingdom @ Millennium Forum*

07 – Belfast, United Kingdom @ Ulster Hall*

February

01 – Sydney, AU @ Roundhouse

02 – Brisbane, AU @The Triffid

07 – Melbourne, AU @ Corner Hotel

08 – Melbourne, AU @ The Forum