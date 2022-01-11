Fontaines D.C. Announce New Album Skinty Fia, Share First Single "Jackie Down the Line"

Irish quintet Fontaines D.C.—Carlos O’Connell (guitar), Conor Curley (guitar), Conor Deegan III (bass guitar), Grian Chatten (vocals) and Tom Coll (drums)—have announced the third album in what a press release terms their “triumvirate.” The follow-up to their 2019 debut Dogrel and 2020’s Grammy-nominated A Hero’s Death, Skinty Fia is out April 22 on Partisan Records. The band’s announcement is accompanied by the video for grungy lead single “Jackie Down the Line,” as well as their first North American tour dates since the pre-pandemic days of 2019.

Skinty Fia takes its title from an Irish phrase meaning “the damnation of the deer”—”The Irish giant deer is an extinct species and the band’s thoughts on Irish identity are central to Skinty Fia,” their announcement notes, with the band’s new set “addressing their Irishness from afar as they recreate new lives for themselves elsewhere.” Fontaines D.C. (which stands for “Dublin City,” if you didn’t know) worked with indie-rock super-producer Dan Carey for a third time on their latest outing.

Fontaines D.C. are touring the E.U. this March and April, with their newly announced North American run kicking off on April 21 at Washington, D.C.’s 9:30 Club, and running across the continent until a May 18 show at The Regent Theater in Los Angeles. They also have a handful of mid-year festival sets planned. In the meantime, the band will live-debut “Jackie Down the Line” on tomorrow night’s (Jan. 12) episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Watch the “Jackie Down the Line” video (dir. Hugh Mulhern) below, and see the details of Skinty Fia and Fontaines D.C.’s tour dates further down.

Skinty Fia Art:

Skinty Fia Tracklist:

01. In ár gCroíthe go deo

02. Big Shot

03. How Cold Love Is

04. Jackie Down The Line

05. Bloomsday

06. Roman Holiday

07. The Couple Across The Way

08. Skinty Fia

09. I Love You

10. Nabokov

Fontaines D.C. Tour Dates:

March

20 – Madrid, Spain @ La Riviera

21 – Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz 3

23 – Milan, Italy @ Magazzini Generali

24 – Zürich, Switzerland @ Dynamo

25 – Munich, Germany @ Neue Theaterfabrik

27 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Roxy

28 – Berlin, Germany @ Astra Kulturhaus

29 – Hamburg, Germany @ Gruenspan

31 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Debaser

April

01 – Oslo, Norway @ Vulkan Arena

02 – Denmark, Copenhagen @ VEGA

04 – Wiesbaden, Germany @ Schlachthof

05 – Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall

06 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ Tivoli Vredenburg

08 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Trix

09 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg @ Den Atelier

10 – Lille, France @ L’Aéronef

11 – Paris, France @ Olympia

21 – Washington D.C. @ 9:30 Club #

22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts #

23 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Wonder Bar #

25 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club #

26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel #

29 – Columbus, OH @ The A&R Music Bar #

30 – Cleveland, OH @ The Beachland Ballroom #

May

02 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre #

03 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix #

05 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall #

06 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre #

07 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue #

09 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater #

10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell #

12 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall#

13 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre #

14 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo #

16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom #

18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater #

July

14-17 – Carhaix, France @ Vieilles Charrues

August

12-14 – Helsinki, Finland @ Flow Festival

19-20 – Creuse, France @ Check In Party

September

16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Primavera Sound

(# – newly announced show)