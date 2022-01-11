Fontaines D.C. Announce New Album Skinty Fia, Share First Single "Jackie Down the Line"

Irish quintet Fontaines D.C.—Carlos O’Connell (guitar), Conor Curley (guitar), Conor Deegan III (bass guitar), Grian Chatten (vocals) and Tom Coll (drums)—have announced the third album in what a press release terms their “triumvirate.” The follow-up to their 2019 debut Dogrel and 2020’s Grammy-nominated A Hero’s Death, Skinty Fia is out April 22 on Partisan Records. The band’s announcement is accompanied by the video for grungy lead single “Jackie Down the Line,” as well as their first North American tour dates since the pre-pandemic days of 2019.
Skinty Fia takes its title from an Irish phrase meaning “the damnation of the deer”—”The Irish giant deer is an extinct species and the band’s thoughts on Irish identity are central to Skinty Fia,” their announcement notes, with the band’s new set “addressing their Irishness from afar as they recreate new lives for themselves elsewhere.” Fontaines D.C. (which stands for “Dublin City,” if you didn’t know) worked with indie-rock super-producer Dan Carey for a third time on their latest outing.
Fontaines D.C. are touring the E.U. this March and April, with their newly announced North American run kicking off on April 21 at Washington, D.C.’s 9:30 Club, and running across the continent until a May 18 show at The Regent Theater in Los Angeles. They also have a handful of mid-year festival sets planned. In the meantime, the band will live-debut “Jackie Down the Line” on tomorrow night’s (Jan. 12) episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Watch the “Jackie Down the Line” video (dir. Hugh Mulhern) below, and see the details of Skinty Fia and Fontaines D.C.’s tour dates further down.
Skinty Fia Art:
Skinty Fia Tracklist:
01. In ár gCroíthe go deo
02. Big Shot
03. How Cold Love Is
04. Jackie Down The Line
05. Bloomsday
06. Roman Holiday
07. The Couple Across The Way
08. Skinty Fia
09. I Love You
10. Nabokov
Fontaines D.C. Tour Dates:
March
20 – Madrid, Spain @ La Riviera
21 – Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz 3
23 – Milan, Italy @ Magazzini Generali
24 – Zürich, Switzerland @ Dynamo
25 – Munich, Germany @ Neue Theaterfabrik
27 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Roxy
28 – Berlin, Germany @ Astra Kulturhaus
29 – Hamburg, Germany @ Gruenspan
31 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Debaser
April
01 – Oslo, Norway @ Vulkan Arena
02 – Denmark, Copenhagen @ VEGA
04 – Wiesbaden, Germany @ Schlachthof
05 – Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall
06 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ Tivoli Vredenburg
08 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Trix
09 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg @ Den Atelier
10 – Lille, France @ L’Aéronef
11 – Paris, France @ Olympia
21 – Washington D.C. @ 9:30 Club #
22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts #
23 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Wonder Bar #
25 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club #
26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel #
29 – Columbus, OH @ The A&R Music Bar #
30 – Cleveland, OH @ The Beachland Ballroom #
May
02 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre #
03 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix #
05 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall #
06 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre #
07 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue #
09 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater #
10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell #
12 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall#
13 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre #
14 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo #
16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom #
18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater #
July
14-17 – Carhaix, France @ Vieilles Charrues
August
12-14 – Helsinki, Finland @ Flow Festival
19-20 – Creuse, France @ Check In Party
September
16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Primavera Sound
(# – newly announced show)