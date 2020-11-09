Foo Fighters Announce New Album, Debut Single "Shame Shame" on SNL

Featured as the musical guests for Dave Chappelle’s Saturday Night Live episode over the weekend, the Foo Fighters debuted a performance of their new single “Shame Shame.”

“Shame Shame” opens on a funky drum and guitar combo, and Dave Grohl’s vocals increase in volume as the song goes on. Yet in the live performance on SNL, he starts out a lot louder, clearer and stronger as a vocalist, something that isn’t as present on the recorded version.

Foo Fighters also announced their tenth studio album Medicine at Midnight following the episode. The band’s record arrives Feb. 5, 2021, and is currently available for preorder on limited edition vinyl here.

Watch the Foo Fighters perform “Shame Shame” on SNL below. Keep scrolling for a Foo Fighers performance from the Paste archives, as well as the full details of Medicine at Midnight.

Medicine at Midnight Album Art:

Medicine at Midnight Tracklist:

1. Making a Fire

2. Shame Shame

3. Cloudspotter

4. Waiting on a War

5. Medicine at Midnight

6. No Son of Mine

7. Holding Poison

8. Chasing Birds

9. Love Dies Young