Francis of Delirium Announce Wading EP, Share New Single "Let It All Go"

Luxembourg-based indie duo Francis of Delirium have announced a new EP titled Wading, out on April 2 via Dalliance Recordings. They also shared a new single “Let It All Go,” with an accompanying claymation-filled music video. Wading follows the band’s previous EP, 2020’s All Change. The band consists of 19-year-old singer/songwriter Jana Bahrich (from Vancouver, British Columbia) and drummer/producer Chris Hewett (from Seattle, Wash.), who’s several decades her senior.

“Let It All Go” unfurls with an energy on the brink of self-detonation. It’s a steamy, cathartic breakup song drawing on classic indie rock and emo, marked by Bahrich’s exasperated spoken vocals and climaxing with violently euphoric yelps of “Aren’t you tired of being alone?” Instead of shying away from the ugliness of relationships, it displays it shamelessly, while also lending self-forgiveness. Bahrich says the new single, “feels like this vertigo, justifying and grappling and releasing.”

Watch the video for “Let It All Go,” and preorder Wading here. Scroll down for the EP artwork and tracklist.

01. Lakes

02. Red

03. Let It All Go

04. I Think I’m Losing