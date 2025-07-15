Fred Armisen to Release New Album, 100 Sound Effects The comedian, actor, and musician’s new project arrives September 26 via Drag City.

While Drag City’s legacy is cemented thanks to a long history of working with artists like Bill Callahan, Jessica Pratt, David Berman, Jim O’Rourke, and more, they’ve put out their fair share of albums by comedians, too—welcoming folks like Neil Hamburger and John Mulaney into its family. On September 26, Fred Armisen will unveil his latest project, 100 Sound Effects.

The title isn’t a misnomer. This really is a set of 100 sound effects (though there are 101 tracks). The LP features everything from “Small Theater Booing” to “Glass Pitcher Shattering” to “Jacket Zipper.” Take one look at the setlist and you’ll see something like “Trying Out an Electronic Drum Kit with Headphones at a Music Store,” which is no doubt cut from the same cloth as his niche comedy performances—especially his Standup For Drummers Netflix special. But 100 Sound Effects blasts far beyond pockets of music, employing haunted house soundscapes and camping trip field recordings alike. Mary Lynn Rajskub, Amber Coffman, Tim Heidecker, Riki Lindhome, and Alice Carbone Tench are also credited as “help and inspiration.”

Armisen says about the project:

“I was thinking about haunted house sound effects albums and how fun those seemed to record. I wanted to do it at Steve Albini’s studio in Chicago, Electrical Audio, but since this wasn’t a collection of songs and I didn’t know how long it was going to take, I needed to do this where I live, in Los Angeles. I told Steve what I was doing and asked if he knew of any engineers I could work with in L.A. He was very excited about the idea and asked Dave Grohl who might be available to help. Dave recommended Darrell Thorp and we started working at Studio 606, and then later Sunset Sound. Darrell was really inventive and a lot of fun to work with. Because Steve was so instrumental in making this happen, I dedicate the album to his memory. I miss him every day.”

Check out the 100 Sound Effects album artwork and tracklist, get caught up on Fred Armisen’s upcoming tour dates, and hear seven songs below.

<a href="https://fredarmisen.bandcamp.com/album/100-sound-effects">100 Sound Effects by Fred Armisen</a>

