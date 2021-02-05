Fucked Up Share Latest Zodiac Release Year of the Horse

Toronto hardcore punk band Fucked Up have shared the latest installment of their zodiac series, Year of the Horse, and you can listen to the 19-minute Act One below. The series began with 2006’s Year of the Dog, and continued with 2007’s Year of the Pig, 2009’s Year of the Rat, 2010’s Year of the Ox and so on. The new installment is dedicated to Iron Age’s Wade Allison and Power Trip’s Riley Gale, who both passed away last year. The cast of characters on Year of the Horse include an old wizard named King Sour, a young boy named Corncob and an escaped horse named Perceval. Download the full album credits and lyrics here.

Fucked Up’s latest LP was 2018’s Dose Your Dreams. Since then, Fucked Up members have been involved in other projects, like Ben Cook with Young Guv, and Jonah Falco with U.K. hardcore outfits like Chubby and the Gang, Big Cheese and The Chisel.

Listen to “Year of the Horse – Act One” below, and purchase the album here.