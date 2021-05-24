Future Islands Announce Massive North American and European Tour

Future Islands, one of the most consistently praised live acts of the past decade, have finally announced a tour in support of their 2020 album As Long As You Are. To commemorate the return of live music, the synth-pop kings are going all out on a transatlantic tour which includes festival dates such as New York’s Governor’s Ball and Texas’ Austin City Limits, and they will also be hitting the road with Hinds and Modest Mouse for select North American dates.

The North American leg kicks off Sept. 1 at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, California, with Hinds and ends in Oct. 14 at The Anthem in Washington, D.C., without any opening acts. They will pick it up in 2022 with their overseas tour starting in Finland next February and ending in April with a huge O2 Academy performance in Scotland.

Tickets go on presale today, May 24, at 12 p.m. ET here. You can view the tour trailer below along with their 2011 Daytrotter performance of “The Inkwell.” Keep scrolling for a full list of tour dates.

September

01 – Greek Theatre, Los Angeles, CA*

02 – Observatory North Park, San Diego, CA*

05 – Bottle Rock Festival, Napa, CA

07 – Roseland Theatre, Portland, OR*

09 – McDonald Theatre, Eugene, OR*

11 – Marymoor Park, Seattle, WA#

13 – The Wilma, Missoula, MT*

16 – Palace Theater, St Paul, MN*

17 – Summerfest, Milwaukee, WI

18 – Chicago Theatre, Chicago, IL*

20 – Newport Music Hall, Columbus, OH*

21 – The Fillmore, Philadelphia, PA*

22 – House of Blues, Boston, MA*

24 – Governor’s Ball, New York, NY

26 – The Vogue, Indianapolis, IN

28 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, CO#

29 – Liberty Hall, Lawrence, KS

30 – Diamond Ballroom, Oklahoma City, OK#

October

01-03 – Austin City Limits, Austin, TX

04 – Ascend Amphitheater, Nashville, TN#

05 – Andrew J Brady Icon Music Center, Cincinnati, OH#

08-10 – Austin City Limits, Austin, TX

11 – The Civic Theatre, New Orleans, LA

12 – Buckhead Theatre, Atlanta, GA

13 – The Ritz, Raleigh, NC

14 – The Anthem, Washington, DC

(* w. Hinds)

(# w. Modest Mouse)

February

21 – House of Culture, Helsinki, Finland

23 – Annexet, Stockholm, Sweden

24 – Sentrum Scene, Oslo, Norway

26 – Vega, Copenhagen, Denmark

March

01 – Columbiahalle, Berlin, Germany

02 – Palladium Warszawa, Warsaw, Poland

04 – TonHalle, Munich, Germany

05 – Tvornica Kulture, Zagreb, Croatia

06 – Fabrique, Milan, Italy

08 – Razzmatazz, Barcelona, Spain

09 – La Riviera, Madrid, Spain

10 – Camp Pequeno, Lisbon, Portugal

12 – La Paloma, Nimes, France

13 – Olympia, Paris, France

15 – Ronda, Utrecht, Netherlands

17 – Batschkapp, Frankfurt, Germany

19 – Aeronef, Lille, France

20 – De Roma, Antwerp, Belgium

21 – E-Werk, Cologne, Germany

23 – Academy 1, Manchester, England

25 – Alexandra Palace, London, England

27 – Ulster Hall, Belfast, Northern Ireland

28 – Vicar Street, Dublin, Ireland

31 – Northumbria SU Institute, Newcastle, England

April

01 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh, Scotland

02 – O2 Academy, Glasglow, Scotland