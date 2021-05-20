Austin City Limits 2021 Lineup: George Strait, Billie Eilish, Stevie Nicks, Erykah Badu Headlining

Festival lineup announcement season continues today (May 20) with Austin City Limits, celebrating its 20th anniversary at Zilker Park across two weekends and eight stages on Oct. 1-3 and Oct. 8-10. George Strait, Billie Eilish, Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus, Rüfüs Du Sol, DaBaby and Erykah Badu are the festival’s 2021 headliners.

Further down the bill are Megan Thee Stallion (who, mystifyingly, is at every festival, but in large font on the posters of none), Doja Cat, Black Pumas, Modest Mouse, Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent (Weekend One), Band of Horses, Future Islands, Polo G, Chet Faker (Weekend One), Jon Batiste (Weekend Two), Freddie Gibbs, Tierra Whack, Moses Sumney, White Reaper, Durand Jones & The Indications (Weekend Two), Tkay Maidza (Weekend One), 070 Shake, Claud and many more, with more acts to come.

Unlike Chicago’s Lollapalooza, who announced Wednesday they would be requiring attendees to be vaccinated (or at least produce a negative COVID test to attend each day of the fest), ACL is going the “encourage, but don’t require” route, partnering with the City of Austin and Austin Public Health to encourage vaccinations, staying “in regular communication with local health and public safety officials” and “follow[ing] current recommendations and guidelines at the time of the festival,” per a press release.

Three-day GA tickets for both weekends of ACL 2021 are on sale starting at 1 p.m. ET today via the fest’s website. In the meantime, see the complete lineup below, beneath an ‘83 Strait performance from the Paste archives.