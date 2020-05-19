Girl Friday Announce Debut Album Androgynous Mary, Release Punk Anthem "Amber's Knees: A Matter of Concern"

L.A. punks Girl Friday have blessed us with an album announcement, a new song “Amber’s Knees: A Matter of Concern,” and a beautifully weird music video full of cursed images. Last year, Paste named their debut EP, Fashion Conman, one of the best of 2019. Androgynous Mary will be the band’s debut full-length, and it’s out on August 21 via Hardly Art.

The band says of the track:

‘Amber’s Knees’ came together lyrically from bits and pieces that we’d all written over a long period of time. It’s the first song we wrote for the album. It has to do with the borders of culturally sanctioned dissociation and the willful ignorance we often employ to keep things functioning, which manifests differently for everyone. We wanted the video to be an extreme example of this, so naturally we turned to reality TV for inspiration. However, that initial idea festered into a visual fever dream fueled by our increasingly dystopian waking reality. As life seems to spiral ever further out of our control, we keep ourselves grounded dancing above a greenscreen sea.

“Amber’s Knees: A Matter of Concern” is peak L.A. punk with a polished sound that explodes with clean, clever riffs. The harmonies are haunting, which fits the forthcoming album’s aesthetic.

Check out “Amber’s Knees: A Matter of Concern” below, and preorder their debut album here.