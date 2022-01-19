Girlpool Announce New Album Forgiveness, Share Lead Single

Los Angeles indie-rock band Girlpool have announced their forthcoming fourth album Forgiveness, out April 29 via ANTI-, their first since 2019’s What Chaos Is Imaginary. The news is accompanied by a video for lead single “Lie Love Lullaby” directed by Amalia Irons.

The duo, comprised of musicians Avery Tucker and Harmony Tividad, enlisted Yves Tumor and Miya Folick collaborator Yves Rothman to achieve what a press release describes as their vision for “a sound at the intersection of Hollywood futurism and post-grunge sincerity.” The single buzzes with electricity, still containing the echoes of darkness present in the band’s past work while delving even deeper, bringing what used to be an undercurrent right up to the surface.

On writing the material for the album, Tucker explains, “A lot of my songs on this record are about relationship dynamics where I experienced frustration and pain, and struggling to hold a lot of complexity in my emotions … Writing Forgiveness helped me fit all those pieces into an acceptance: that my fate pushes me exactly where I need to go.” Tividad adds, “A lot of life feels like unavoidable experiences to me … To me, Forgiveness is about accepting that concept. It’s about forgiving reality for having to be exactly what it is all the time.”

Tucker went on to describe the inspiration behind “Lie Love Lullaby”:

“Lie Love Lullaby” is a song about a time where I felt that my innocence affected my ability to choose a person who was good for me. In the past, it’s been painful to choose somebody that didn’t believe in me, and I think the most painful part was that I allowed myself to pick a person that didn’t recognize my entirety. I wrote this song wondering, did I recognize it myself? If I had the wherewithal to tolerate their minimizing perspective?

Check out the “Lie Love Lullaby” video below, plus Girlpool’s Paste Studio on the Road session performance, and keep scrolling for the Forgiveness album details. You can preorder the album here.

Forgiveness Tracklist:

01. Nothing Gives Me Pleasure

02. Lie Love Lullaby

03. Violet

04. Junkie

05. Dragging My Life Into A Dream

06. Faultline

07. Light Up Later

08. Country Star

09. Butterfly Bulletholes

10. Afterlife

11. See Me Now

12. Love333

Forgiveness Album Art: