Girlpool Share Video for New Single "Like I'm Winning It"

On the heels of their underrated 2019 album What Chaos Is Imaginary, Los Angeles indie-rock duo Girlpool (Avery Tucker and Harmony Tividad) have returned with their first new music of 2020, releasing “Like I’m Winning It” Thursday alongside a borderline-NSFW, Amalia Irons-directed video.

Tucker explains in a statement that the duo’s new tune “is about power and lust: how can the weight of someone’s attention feel so heavy just because of its scarcity? This is a song about playing with that line—the line between the electricity in receiving attention and what’s unattainable.” Recalling the making of the video, he adds, “I sent this song to our friend Amalia Irons a couple of days after I made a demo at home. I knew she would create a video for this song that was charged, psychedelic and romantic.”

“Like I’m Winning It” itself sounds unlike anything we’ve heard from Girlpool thus far—the sultry, dark dance track is driven by an industrial drum machine beat, while Tucker and Tividad trade passionate verses and sparingly deploy their spaced-out guitars. There’s no word yet as to when we can expect a new album from the duo, but “Like I’m Winning It” leaves us tantalizingly unsure of what that might sound like.

Watch Girlpool’s “Like I’m Winning It” video and 2017 Paste Studio session below.