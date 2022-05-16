Gorillaz Announce 2022 North American Tour

It seems like it was only yesterday that Gorillaz announced their inaugural Demon Dayz Festival in L.A. after completing their massive tour. Well, it was more like five years ago. Today (May 16), the electronic band changed that and made a rare tour announcement that will find the virtual band making their way across North America in 2022.

Gorillaz, known as perhaps the most famous virtual band, will be brought to life on stage by Damon Albarn once again. The eclectic live show will also feature a 14-piece band and surprise guests and collaborators on each date. None of the 21 slated performances will be the same. Support will be given by Earthgang for a majority of the dates, and Jungle will take over support duty for the last two dates. The tour begins Sept. 11 in Vancouver, BC, and wraps up on Oct. 23 in Miami, FL.

Below, revisit the band’s hit “Feel Good Inc.” and Paste’s list of the 10 best Gorillaz songs here. Keep scrolling to check out complete tour dates, which you can purchase tickets for here.

September

11 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

12 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

14 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

17 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful Festival

19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

21 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

?28 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

30 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

October

?01 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

03 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

?05 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

06 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

08 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

11 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

?14 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

17 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

19 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheater

21 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

?23 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena