2021 Grammys Postponed Due to COVID-19 Concerns

The 2021 Grammy Awards have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was originally set for Jan. 31 at Los Angeles’ Staples Center, but California, and particularly Los Angeles County, is currently experiencing a devastating outbreak of the virus. The county is so short on crucial medical supplies that ambulance crews have been instructed not to transport patients with little chance of survival.

According to Rolling Stone and Variety, Grammy organizers are planning to move the ceremony to this March. After the CMAs drew fire for going ahead with their televised ceremony on Nov. 11, postponing seems like the right move for the Grammys. Although the CMAs did not have an audience and only allowed cast, crew and performers (a similar setup to what the Grammys were planning), country legend Charley Pride passed away shortly after performing at last year’s ceremony. The CMAs have defended their protocols and denied any connections between his passing and their event.

