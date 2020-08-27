Hear Greg Dulli and Mark Lanegan Cover Bob Dylan's "Girl From The North Country"

Greg Dulli and Mark Lanegan have joined forces for a cover of Bob Dylan’s “Girl From the North Country.” It will be released as a seven-inch Record Store Day exclusive on Aug. 29, and will also feature Dulli’s recent song “A Ghost” on the A-side, taken from his 2020 solo album Random Desire.

Lanegan recently came together with musician and author Wesley Eisold to publish a poetry collection titled Plague Poems, which you can purchase here.

Listen to Dulli and Lanegan cover “Girl From the North Country” below. Click here to watch one of Dulli and Lanegan’s projects, The Gutter Twins, perform at Noise Pop in 2008.