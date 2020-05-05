Gum Country Share Fuzzy New Single "Tennis (I Feel Ok)"

Gum Country, the project of Courtneys guitarist and songwriter Courtney Garvin and Connor Mayer, have shared the latest track from their debut album Somewhere, out on June 19. The album will be self-released digitally and released on vinyl via Kingfisher Bluez (Canada), cassette via Burger Records (U.S.) and Dinosaur City Records (Australia) and on CD via Waterslide Records (Japan). Today, they’ve shared “Tennis (I Feel Ok),” which follows the previously released title track.

“Tennis (I Feel Ok)” opens with a zippy, neon synth line, later folding into dissonant, chugging guitars. The song is an escapist ode to the classic racket sport, and its blurry guitars and heartfelt shimmers make for feel-good rock with plenty of sonic intrigue.

Garvin says of the new track:

Kinda goofy, but in all honesty my relationship with tennis is so meaningful to me on a spiritual level. It’s my meditation practice. The game makes you present, you’re repeating movements, and finding a rhythm. And it’s so creative. I think all athletes are artists. Plus you get to be outside, getting exercise, hanging with friends and all of those things are so good for you. So the song is pretty much about how tennis just makes my life better. I love tennis. If anyone reading this wants to play (after the pandemic) please hit me up.

Listen to “Tennis (I Feel Ok)” below, and preorder Somewhere here.