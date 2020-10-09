Brooklyn Art-Punk Band Gustaf Share Debut Single "Mine"

Gustaf have released their debut single “Mine,” which was produced by Chris Coady (Beach House, Future Islands, TV On The Radio). The Brooklyn art-punk band have also signed to Royal Mountain Records (Alvvays, U.S. Girls, Mac DeMarco), and their single will be available on seven-inch vinyl on Dec. 4. The group has previously opened for Beck, played alongside bands like Omni, Tropical Fuck Storm, Dehd and Bodega and sold out their first L.A. headline dates late last year.

Drawing on old school NYC art-punk, “Mine” is a snappy two-minute tune of talky, bass-driven post-punk. It’s got the confident ego of Alan Vega and the sass of The B-52’s. Vocalist Lydia Gammill’s shouts of “M-m-m-mine!” also serve as an amusing pump fake into The Knack’s “My Sharona.”

Gammill says of the single:

This song is about having a false sense of entitlement. Someone who feels attacked or like they’re being pushed out of their own world and not getting the credit they deserve. Someone with a delusional sense of self whose anger and frustration is humorous like the superintendent in a college frat movie. The opening lines make it seem like the narrator is being criticized by someone else and their retaliation is like “you’ve got to be kidding me, you can’t say that about me! I invented water you punk!” …. sort of.”

