HAIM Release "Gasoline" Remix feat. Taylor Swift: Listen

Taylor Swift joined HAIM in a remix of “Gasoline,” a track off their 2020 hit album Women In Music Pt III. An expanded version of the album, also featuring Thundercat, was released on Friday.

In the remixed “Gasoline,” Swift takes over the second verse and adds a layer of backing vocals throughout. It’s no secret that the pop superstar’s voice blends perfectly with the stylings of HAIM, as the remix is the second time the two powerhouses have collaborated. HAIM joined Swift on her surprise album evermore for the track “no body, no crime.”

HAIM said in a statement on their social media:

since we released wimpii in june, taylor had always told us that gasoline was her favorite. so when we were thinking about ways to reimagine some of the tracks from the record, we immediately thought of her. she brought such amazing ideas and new imagery to the song and truly gave it a new life. thank you @taylorswift for adding your incredible voice and spirit to a track that means so much to us.

Clearly, the admiration HAIM feels for Swift is mutual. Swift took to Twitter to call herself “the 4th HAIM sister” and share a sweet picture of the group:

The mood board for the gasoline remix is just this one photo pic.twitter.com/G4ziCaPond — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 19, 2021

Listen to the “Gasoline” remix below, plus HAIM’s 2021 Daytrotter session, and stream the expanded version of Women in Music Pt III here.