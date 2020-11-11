Listen to Haim's New Song, "Feel The Thunder"

Haim shared a new song called “Feel The Thunder” Wednesday, a contribution to the soundtrack for the forthcoming animated film The Croods: A New Age.

Teaming up with producer Ariel Rechtshaid, the sisters lean heavily into a louder stadium-rock sound reminiscent of Guns ‘n’ Roses on the song. There’s also a surprise for listeners with a killer guitar solo at the end.

“He’s obsessed with them—he went and saw them on their most recent tour a bunch of times,” Danielle Haim said of Rechtshaid and Guns ‘n’ Roses to Rolling Stone. “And so I figured that that’s what we were looking for. We were like, ‘Let’s get Ariel.’ But I’d never tried to make music like that before, so it was fully like a crazy experiment.”

“Feel The Thunder” appears in The Croods: A New Age during a scene in which the fittingly named Thunder Sisters are trying to save the day. The animated children’s movie comes to theaters on Nov. 25.

Until then, listen to Haim’s new hair metal-influenced song “Feel The Thunder” below and revisit their Daytrotter session further down.