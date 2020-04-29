Watch HAIM's Music Video for New Song "I Know Alone"

Following a few zit- and spaghetti-themed teases on Twitter, HAIM have shared a pop-forward new single “I Know Alone,” along with an impressively choreographed accompanying music video filmed during quarantine. Watch it below.

“I Know Alone” follows previously released single “The Steps,” both tracks from their forthcoming album Women in Music Pt. III. WIMPIII was originally set to arrive in late April, but its arrival has now been pushed to June 26, following a delay due to coronavirus concerns.

With lyrics like “been a couple days since I’ve been out” and “cause nights turn into days that turn to grey,” the slick yet earnest “I Know Alone” is about severe loneliness Danielle experienced after tour that found her driving around late at night with nowhere to go. Now, however, it obviously takes on a new meaning amid our nation’s coronavirus-induced lockdown. “’I Know Alone’ was always going to be the next song we released, but it feels eerily appropriate given what’s going on in the world right now,” the band wrote in a press statement. “We hope this song keeps you company.”

Danielle explained the song’s meaning further in a tweet, writing “I always want to let u guys know where I’m coming from”:

The music video was directed remotely by Jake Schreier and features choreography by HAIM with help from Francis and the Lights. Women In Music Pt. III follows 2017’s Something to Tell You. The band explained their reasoning behind delaying then scooting up the album’s release date.

Things were so crazy in the beginning when everything started happening that we didn’t think it felt appropriate to put out a new record. Now that things have settled a bit in this quarantined life, we’ve talked about it more and think we could all use new music during this time so we’ve decided to move up the album to June 26.

Again, you can watch the video for “I Know Alone” below. Revisit HAIM’s 2012 Daytrotter session further down. Pre-order Women In Music Pt. III right here.