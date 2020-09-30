Watch HAIM Perform "Gasoline" on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last night, HAIM were the musical guests on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. The trio performed their Women in Music Pt. III track “Gasoline” from the empty parking lot of the Forum in Los Angeles (where they also shot the “Don’t Wanna” music video).

HAIM’s most recent album, Women in Music Pt. III, was featured in Paste’s list of the best albums of June and our list of great ‘80s-inspired albums from this year.

Watch HAIM’s “Gasoline” performance below. While you’re here, scroll further down to revisit HAIM’s 2012 Daytrotter session.