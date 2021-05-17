Half Waif Announces New Fall Tour Dates

New York-based artist Half Waif has announced a tour ahead of her forthcoming album Mythopoetics out July 9 on ANTI- Records. This announcement follows the release of spellbinding single “Orange Blossoms,” which is included on the album.

The evocative and existential project of Nandi Rose has never shied away from deep emotional territory, often exploring anguish and catharsis through intricate synth-pop compositions. Mythopoetics, composed in part with multi-instrumentalist and frequent collaborator Zubin Hensler, explores the beauty of self-transformation while on the path towards healing. Creating a diverse sonic universe, Rose describes Mythopoetics as “the album I’ve been trying to make for 10 years.”

The tour kicks off Nov. 2 in Los Angeles, California, and moves throughout North America before concluding Nov. 21 in Chicago. Fans can expect to hear plenty of Half Waif’s synth and ovcal stylings, with fresh new singles added to the fray.

Watch the video for her latest single “Swimmer” and revisit Half Waif’s 2018 Paste Studio performance below, then check out her tour dates further down. You can preorder Mythopoetics here.

Half Waif Tour Dates:

November

02 – Los Angeles @ The Echo

03 – San Francisco @ The Chapel

05 – Portland @ Mississippi Studios

06 – Seattle @ Barboza

13 – Philadelphia @ Johnny Brenda’s

14 – Washington DC @ Songbyrd

15 – New York @ Bowery Ballroom

16 – Boston @ Sonia

18 – Montreal @ Bar le Ritz

19 – Toronto @ Drake Hotel

21 – Chicago @ Schubas