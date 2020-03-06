Hamilton Leithauser Announces New Solo Album The Loves of Your Life, Shares “Isabella”

Hamilton Leithauser will release his first new album in four years this spring, The Loves of Your Life, out April 10 on Glassnote Records. The New York-based singer-songwriter, producer and former Walkmen frontman has also shared an anthemic new single, “Isabella.”

Leithauser wrote and produced The Loves of Your Life in his home studio over the past three years, assembling “a collection of stories about real people he’s met over his years living in New York City,” such as his new single’s eponymous subject, “a young girl whose parents pay her Manhattan rent, and this is precisely why she can’t grow up,” per a press release.

Leithauser explains the process behind his new album’s creation in a statement:

I wrote these songs about individual people. I wrote stories and I wrote music; and then I matched them up. Not one story was originally intended for the music it ended up marrying. These are people I know, and strangers I’ve come across in the last few years. All of the stories are based on some kind of truth, but I’m not afraid to get loose with the facts. Most are both fact and fiction, and some tilt pretty far in either direction. I guess people might call this “creative nonfiction” or just “embellished stories. I wrote and recorded these songs in a studio I built for myself in New York. It’s a tight New York kind of space, and I’m jammed in with all sorts of instruments and equipment.

The Loves of Your Life will be Leithauser’s first full-length since his 2016 collaboration with Rostam Batmanglij, the acclaimed I Had a Dream That You Were Mine, which Paste numbered among that year’s best albums. “Isabella” is our second preview of his forthcoming follow-up, after the early-February release of “Here They Come,” which then marked the singer-songwriter’s first new music since 2017 Angel Olsen collaboration “Heartstruck (Wild Hunger),” his debut release on Glassnote. The Loves of Your Life is Leithauser’s second solo record, following 2014’s Black Hours. The Walkmen went on “indefinite hiatus” in 2013.

Leithauser kicks off his upcoming headlining tour in Nashville on May 7, spending the month performing in the Midwest and on the West Coast. He’ll tour the U.K. and Europe in June before taking July off and returning to the States in August, wrapping up in Philadelphia, Pa., on Aug. 14.

Watch the lyric video for “Isabella” below, revisit Leithauser’s 2016 Daytrotter session further down, and keep scrolling for the details of The Loves of Your Life, along with Leithauser’s upcoming tour dates.

The Loves of Your Life Tracklist:

01. The Garbage Men

02. Isabella

03. Here They Come

04. Cross-Sound Ferry (Walk On Ticket)

05. Don’t Check The Score

06. Til Your Ship Comes In

07. The Stars of Tomorrow

08. Wack Jack

09. Stars & Rats

10. The Other Half

11. The Old King

The Loves of Your Life Album Art:

Hamilton Leithauser Tour Dates:

May

07 – Nashville, Tenn. @ TBA

08 – St Louis, Mo. @ Delmar Hall

09 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Homecoming

10 – Chicago, Ill. @ Thalia Hall

12 – Madison, Wis. @ Majestic Live

13 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Cedar Cultural Center

15 – Denver, Colo. @ Bluebird Theater

16 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Urban Lounge

18 – Solana Beach, Calif. @ Belly Up Tavern

20 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Ace Hotel

21 – San Francisco, Calif. @ August Hall

23 – Napa, Calif. @ Bottlerock

June

02 – Dublin, Ireland @ Button Factory

03 – Glasgow, U.K. @ Saint Luke’s

04 – Manchester, U.K. @ Academy 2

05 – London, U.K. @ Electric Brixton

07 – Brighton, U.K. @ Chalk

08 – Paris, France @ Trabendo

09 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg

10 – Berlin, Germany @ Lido

12 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega

14 – Beekse Bergen, Netherlands @ Best Kept Secret Festival

August

02 – Saint Charles, Iowa @ Hinterland Music Festival

05 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

06 – Detroit, Mich. @ El Club

07 – Toronto, Ont. @ Danforth Music Hall

08 – Woodstock, N.Y. @ Levon Helm Studios

10 – Portland, Maine @ Port City Music Hall

11 – Boston, Mass. @ The Sinclair

14 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Union Transfer