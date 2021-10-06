Hand Habits Shares Final Fun House Single, "Clean Air"

Hand Habits, the project of Meg Duffy, longtime guitarist in Kevin Morby’s live band, released the final single and video, “Clean Air,” from their forthcoming album Fun House, out Oct. 22 via Saddle Creek.

Having worked with Weyes Blood, William Tyler and The War on Drugs, Duffy’s vast experience and influences flow into each other on “Clean Air.” With great fluidity, the track sways between tenderhearted strings and trickling drums, Duffy’s voice melting into the instrumentals, only to emerge with bold, layered vocals seconds later. The softness of “Clean Air” is not lackluster; rather, there is a sense of strength in the track, and in Duffy’s vulnerability. “Clean Air” also features Dave Hartley from The War on Drugs on bass.

On writing the single, Duffy said in a statement, “I had become exhausted and bored by the idea of writing more songs out of blame, spite, or anger. ‘Clean Air’ is about finding clarity, leaning into acceptance, and acknowledging someone else’s experience as truth without blame or resentment, even when it differs from our own.”

“Clean Air” follows “Aquamarine,” “No Difference” and “Graves,” previous singles from the forthcoming album.

Watch the video for “Clean Air” and revisit Duffy’s 2019 Paste session below, and revisit our recent interview with them here. You can preorder Fun House here.