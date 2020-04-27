The Paste Happiest Hour: Taylor Goldsmith (Dawes) & Lilly Hiatt

Tune in today, Monday, April 27, for the latest episode of The Paste Happiest Hour, our daily livestream interview and music show hosted by Paste editor-in-chief Josh Jackson.

Today’s episode begins with Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes at 5pm ET, followed by Lilly Hiatt at 5:25.

We’ve been big fans of Dawes since their 2009 debut, North Hills, and I’m not sure anyone has played for Paste’s cameras over the last decade more than Taylor Goldsmith’s band. I’m also can’t think of anyone who’s music is more comforting and meaningful during this time than Dawes. I can’t wait to talk to Taylor today and hear him play a couple songs, but here’s a full concert from the 2013 Paste Party at SXSW while you wait.

Nashville’s Lilly Hiatt just released her fourth album, Walking Proof, last month. Produced by Cage the Elephant’s Lincoln Parish, her fourth solo album features Amanda Shires, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Luke Schneider and her father, John Hiatt. Watch Lilly perform at the Paste Studio back in 2017 while you wait.

Subscribe to the Paste YouTube channel and tune in every weekday at 5pm for The Paste Happiest Hour and watch every episode on demand.

Josh Jackson is Paste’s co-founder and editor-in-chief and host of The Paste Happiest Hour. Follow him on Twitter at @joshjackson.