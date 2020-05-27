The Paste Happiest Hour: Grouplove & Dulcé Sloan

Tune in today, Wednesday, May 27, for the latest episode of The Paste Happiest Hour, our daily livestream interview and music show hosted by Paste editor-in-chief Josh Jackson.

Today’s episode begins with Grouplove at 5pm ET, followed by Dulcé Sloan at 5:25pm ET. As always, we’ll be raising money to help our friends at the Sweet Relief Musician’s Fund provide care for musicians and music industry professionals in need.

First up is Hannah Hooper and Christian Zucconi of Grouplove. The L.A. quintet has been performing together for a decade, releasing four albums on Canvasback/Atlantic over that time. Their latest, Healer, released in March, was recorded with producers Dave Sitek (TV On The Radio, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Weezer) and Malay (Frank Ocean, Lorde). Watch Grouplove perform for Paste on the beach at Deluna Fest in 2011 (and play in the ocean waves afterwards).

Then we’ll be joined by Dulcé Sloan, correspondent for The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. Sloan has been performing stand-up since 2009 and just launched a new weekly podcast That Black Ass Show, where she and guests discuss iconic black TV shows like Fresh Prince of Bel Air and Atlanta. She’s also part of the cast of upcoming animated FOX series The Great North alongside Jenny Slate, Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally, and Paul Rust. Watch her “Arrested Developments” segment on The Daily Show below:

Josh Jackson is Paste’s co-founder and editor-in-chief and host of The Paste Happiest Hour. Follow him on Twitter at @joshjackson.