The Paste Happiest Hour: Luther Dickinson & Sierra Hull

Tune in today, Tuesday, May 26, for the latest episode of The Paste Happiest Hour, our daily livestream interview and music show hosted by Paste editor-in-chief Josh Jackson.

Today’s episode begins with Luther Dickinson at 5pm ET, followed by Sierra Hull at 5:25pm ET. As always, we’ll be raising money to help our friends at the Sweet Relief Musician’s Fund provide care for musicians and music industry professionals in need.

First up is Luther Dickinson, solo artist and lead singer/guitarist of the North Mississippi Allstars. Son of the late legendary producer Jim Dickinson, Luther has been a part of The Black Crowes, Gutbucket and guested with a wide range of artists, including Jon Spencer Blues Explosion, Jimbo Mathus, Lucero, Jim Lauderdale and Otis Turner. His most recent album was Solstice with the Sisters of the Strawberry Moon (Birds of Chicago, Sharde Thomas, Amy LaVere, Amy Helm, and The Como Mamas). Watch him perform at the Paste Studio in New York in 2016.

Then we’ll be joined by Sierra Hull has been playing the mandolin since childhood and signed her first record deal at age 13. She’s since won six International Bluegrass Music Awards and been nominated for a Grammy. 25 Trips is her fifth album solo album and was released back in February. Watch her perform at the Paste Studio in New York in 2018.

Josh Jackson is Paste’s co-founder and editor-in-chief and host of The Paste Happiest Hour. Follow him on Twitter at @joshjackson.