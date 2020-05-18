The Paste Happiest Hour: Paul Thorn & Drew Holcomb

Tune in today, Monday, May 18, for the latest episode of The Paste Happiest Hour, our daily livestream interview and music show hosted by Paste editor-in-chief Josh Jackson.

Today’s episode begins with Paul Thorn at 5pm ET, followed by Drew Holcomb at 5:25pm ET. As always, we’ll be raising money to help our friends at the Sweet Relief Musician’s Fund provide care for musicians and music industry professionals in need.

First up is Americana singer/songwriter Paul Thorn. The former boxer from Tupelo, Miss., was discovered by Miles Copeland in the late 1990s and soon found himself opening for Copeland’s brother Ian’s band, The Police, and releasing his debut album Hammer and Nail on A&M Records. He’s released another 10 albums since then, including two live LPs and his latest, 2018’s Don’t Let the Devil Ride.

Then we’ll be joined by Tennessee’s Drew Holcomb, bandleader of folk-rock trio Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors. The band’s 13th album, Dragons, was released last August and reached #3 on both the folk and vinyl album charts. He also launched Chatanooga’s Moon River Music Festival and a monthly vinyl subscription, Magnolia Record Club. Watch him perform at the Paste Studio in Atlanta last year:

