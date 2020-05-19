The Paste Happiest Hour: Tim Burgess & David Bazan

Tune in today, Tuesday, May 19, for the latest episode of The Paste Happiest Hour, our daily livestream interview and music show hosted by Paste editor-in-chief Josh Jackson.

Today’s episode begins with Tim Burgess at 5pm ET, followed by David Bazan at 5:25pm ET. As always, we’ll be raising money to help our friends at the Sweet Relief Musician’s Fund provide care for musicians and music industry professionals in need.

First up is British singer/songwriter Tim Burgess. Burgess’s band The Charlatans released 13 albums, from 1990s, Some Friendly to 2017’s Different Days. Burgess, who has lived in the West Midlands, Los Angeles and Nashville, will release his fifth solo album I Love the New Sky this Friday on Bella Union, a celebratory collection of 12 songs he penned back in the Norwich countryside. The author, label head and musician stopped by the Paste Studio in New York in March for one of our final sessions before the studio was closed due to Covid-19.

Then we’ll be joined by Pedro the Lion’s David Bazan. Bazan formed the Seattle band back in 1995 releasing four albums before Bazan released his first of five solo albums, Curse Your Branches, in 2009. Bazan’s latest album, last year’s Phoenix, was the first Pedro the Lion album in 15 years. When Paste named Bazan one of the 100 Greatest Living Songwriters back in 2006, David Dark wrote, “The moving target of his satire is the brainwash we often administer unto ourselves. Like a Dostoevsky for our all-at-once world, Bazan tells the truth and tells it slant.” Watch Bazan perform at the Paste Studio in Decatur, Ga., back in 2010.

