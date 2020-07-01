Haviah Mighty Unpacks Systemic Racism in "Thirteen" Music Video

Toronto rapper and 2019 Polaris Prize winner Haviah Mighty is back with a music video for “Thirteen.” Unpacking the 13th amendment and systemic racism, the video is full of powerful illustrations following a storyline of centuries. Mighty was recently featured on our list of Canadian Artists You Need to Know in 2020.

Haviah says of the track:

I am a first-generation Canadian, born and raised. My father was born in Jamaica, and my mother is Bajan, born in England. I have locks, dark, beautiful skin, and a full nose and lips. As a Canadian, I’ve been told countless times that I don’t know what racism is, that I’ve never experienced racism, and that racism doesn’t exist in Canada. Because of our reputation as a safe haven, Canadians can be quick to separate themselves from Americans when issues of bigotry arise. Racism is alive and well in Canada, it is simply more covert. The 13th Amendment may be specific to the US Constitution, but it is not specific to US ideologies. Racism is worldwide. The perception of black people has been destroyed globally.

Watch the video below.