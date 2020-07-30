The War On Drugs, Waxahatchee & More to Play Voter Registration Concert

Today, HeadCount and Fort William Artist Management announce VOTE READY, a concert on Aug. 14 at 7 p.m. ET to encourage fans to register to vote and check their registration status. Part of the “Live From Out There” livestream series, the e-concert will feature performances from The War On Drugs, Robin Pecknold, Daniel Rossen (of Grizzly Bear), Christopher Bear (of Grizzly Bear/Fools), Kyp Malone (of TV On The Radio), Jaleel Bunton (of TV On The Radio), Kevin Morby, Waxahatchee, Tarriona Tank Ball, Hand Habits, Ciggy, Kam Franklin (of The Suffers), The Building and Allison Russell & Leyla McCalla (of Our Native Daughters).

Concertgoers who check their voter registration status through HeadCount.org/VoteReady will receive a free ticket to the livestream. Underage and international viewers will also be eligible for free eTickets if they pledge to vote in the next election in which they are eligible.

“Voter registration could not be more critical at this time” says Ami Spishok of Fort William Artist Management. “With deadlines coming up, we wanted to get the word out to everyone we can reach through music and HeadCount to check your status and make sure you are ready for the next election.”

Verify your voter registration here for a VOTE READY eTicket.