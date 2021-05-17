Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer Set Summer Hella Mega Tour

If you’ve listened to rock with any regularity over the past 30 years, this one’s for you: Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer have rescheduled their Hella Mega Tour for this summer. This is a tour so big, it has its own Twitter account!
The Live Nation-produced stadium run, featuring special guests The Interrupters, starts July 24 in Dallas, Texas, and hits 21 cities across North America before wrapping Sept. 6 in Seattle, Washington. The run also includes two new dates: an Aug. 17 show at Columbus, Ohio’s Historic Crew Stadium and a Sept. 1 stop at Summerfest in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
First announced back in fall 2019, the Hella Mega Tour was previously slated for March through August of 2020, which didn’t happen for reasons obvious to everyone. Fortunately, the rescheduled run takes place entirely in open-air venues including Dodger Stadium, Wrigley Field, Citi Field, Fenway Park and more.
We won’t rehash these bands resumés for context’s sake—you know why you’re here—but we will point out that Green Day shared a new single, “Pollyanna,” in honor of this tour news; Weezer just released a new album, Van Weezer; and, just as important as those things, if not more so, we just ranked Fall Out Boy’s best songs.
Pre-sale for all shows on the Hella Mega Tour starts this Thursday, May 20, at 10 a.m. local, with general on-sale starting Friday, also at 10 a.m. local.
Listen to “Pollyanna,” watch a 1994 Green Day performance from the Paste archives and see the complete Hella Mega Tour slate (plus the tour’s majestic artwork) below. Tickets and further info here.
Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer Hella Mega Tour Dates:
July
24 – Dallas, TX @ Globe Life Field
27 – Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park
29 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park
31 – Jacksonville, FL @ TIAA Bank Field
August
01 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium
04 – Flushing, NY @ Citi Field
05 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
08 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park
10 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park
13 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
15 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
17 – Columbus, OH @ Historic Crew Stadium
19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park
20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizen’s Bank Park
23 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field
25 – Denver, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park
27 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park
29 – San Diego, CA @ PetCo Park
September
01 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium
06 – Seattle, WA @ T Mobile Park