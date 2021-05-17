Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer Set Summer Hella Mega Tour

If you’ve listened to rock with any regularity over the past 30 years, this one’s for you: Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer have rescheduled their Hella Mega Tour for this summer. This is a tour so big, it has its own Twitter account!

The Live Nation-produced stadium run, featuring special guests The Interrupters, starts July 24 in Dallas, Texas, and hits 21 cities across North America before wrapping Sept. 6 in Seattle, Washington. The run also includes two new dates: an Aug. 17 show at Columbus, Ohio’s Historic Crew Stadium and a Sept. 1 stop at Summerfest in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

US, it’s the moment you’ve all been waiting for. The 2021 #HellaMegaTour is going down this summer, with a few date changes along the way…https://t.co/SgfTswSC50pic.twitter.com/x1RP4BdhN0 — Hella Mega (@HellaMegaTour) May 17, 2021

First announced back in fall 2019, the Hella Mega Tour was previously slated for March through August of 2020, which didn’t happen for reasons obvious to everyone. Fortunately, the rescheduled run takes place entirely in open-air venues including Dodger Stadium, Wrigley Field, Citi Field, Fenway Park and more.

We won’t rehash these bands resumés for context’s sake—you know why you’re here—but we will point out that Green Day shared a new single, “Pollyanna,” in honor of this tour news; Weezer just released a new album, Van Weezer; and, just as important as those things, if not more so, we just ranked Fall Out Boy’s best songs.

Pre-sale for all shows on the Hella Mega Tour starts this Thursday, May 20, at 10 a.m. local, with general on-sale starting Friday, also at 10 a.m. local.

Listen to “Pollyanna,” watch a 1994 Green Day performance from the Paste archives and see the complete Hella Mega Tour slate (plus the tour’s majestic artwork) below. Tickets and further info here.

Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer Hella Mega Tour Dates:

July

24 – Dallas, TX @ Globe Life Field

27 – Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park

29 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park

31 – Jacksonville, FL @ TIAA Bank Field

August

01 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

04 – Flushing, NY @ Citi Field

05 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

08 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

10 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park

13 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

15 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

17 – Columbus, OH @ Historic Crew Stadium

19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park

20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizen’s Bank Park

23 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field

25 – Denver, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

27 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park

29 – San Diego, CA @ PetCo Park

September

01 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium

06 – Seattle, WA @ T Mobile Park