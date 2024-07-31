PREMIERE: Hello Mary Unveil Music Video For “Three”

Today, NYC trio Hello Mary (Helena Straight, Stella Wave and Mikaela Oppenheimer) have released a music video for their recent single “Three,” a cut from their forthcoming new album, Emita Ox. Their third effort is due out September 13 via Frenchkiss Records, and “Three” is the track that galvanizes the record’s title. A fairytale about a young girl named Emita and her pet ox, “Three” channels innocence through affecting, hypnotic alt-rock doused in hues of woozy psychedelia. The song throbs under the weight of Oppenheimer’s basslines until, in the final minute-and-change, Straight’s relentless riffs and Wave’s tectonic percussion come crashing through into a volcanic breakdown. “Three” is intricate, passionate and splendidly fantastical. The accompanying music video is a nostalgic fever dream directed by Mark Cheche.

“We saw other stuff that Mark worked on and thought his animation style was really cool. After hearing ‘three’ he came to us with a concept for the video and we loved it! It was fun to have a clear plot for a music video, especially for this song,” the band shared about the video. Cheche said that when he heard “Three” “it immediately became one of my favorite songs, and I felt honored to get to work with such a dynamic and talented band.”

Watch the music video for “Three” below.