Hercules & Love Affair Reunite with ANOHNI for "Poisonous Storytelling"

Andy Butler, the brains behind dance music project Hercules & Love Affair, recently announced the project’s first album in five years, In Amber (June 17, Skint/BMG). It marks a reunion between Butler and English-born singer ANOHNI, who sang on the band’s biggest hit “Blind” in 2008.

After co-producing In Amber’s lead single “Grace,” ANOHNI takes the lead on “Poisonous Storytelling.” Ominous, echoed drums set a thunderous backdrop for ANOHNI’s airy tenor-contralto. She calls out dangerous misinformation with a captivating urgency, propelled by atmospheric synths and the simplistic drum palette. Butler revisits dance music as a political space, and ANOHNI warns that “we must be careful with new narratives, because everyone is rotted out from poisonous storytelling”.

Butler also shines light on the song’s background, saying:

“Poisonous Storytelling” started as a song called “Sacral”—the music evoked sacred rites, but the word “Sacral” also speaks to the one of the sources of our rootedness and stability.

Listen to "Poisonous Storytelling"