Hiss Golden Messenger Announces New Album Quietly Blowing It, Shares First Single

MC Taylor’s Hiss Golden Messenger has announced that their latest album Quietly Blowing It arrives June 25 via Merge Records. The album follows 2019’s Terms of Surrender, which is nominated for the 2021 Grammys for Best Americana Album. The announcement for Quietly Blowing It comes with a new single, “If It Comes In The Morning,” and an accompanying music video.

The video for Hiss Golden Messenger’s powerful, soulful single stars Mike Wiley lip-syncing Taylor’s vocals. Wiley is an actor, playwright and activist known for his works in documentary theatre covering America’s racial history. Wiley was a fitting cameo for “If It Comes In The Morning,” as Taylor wrote the song in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement’s swell in 2020.

Taylor elaborated on his songwriting process for “If It Comes In The Morning” in a statement:

“If It Comes in the Morning” was a song that was written in the spring and early summer of 2020. The country was on fire, and I kept thinking to myself, “What comes next?”” Initially, I didn’t know how much hope to include in the song—I wasn’t feeling particularly hopeful myself in that moment—but I felt that it was important to remember that whatever happened, most of us were going to be fortunate enough to be given another day in which to enact what I feel are the most important and fundamental parts of being alive: joy, love, peace, the willingness to keep moving forward whether the cards fall in our favor or not. And in remembering, at least, that these feelings exist, I suppose it became a song of hope. The Staple Singers and Curtis Mayfield were very good at writing these kinds of songs, and I suppose I was looking to their music as inspiration for “If It Comes in the Morning.” When I got stumped on a verse, I called my friend Anaïs Mitchell, and she got me straightened out. I’m very thankful for her help.

Watch the music video for "If It Comes In The Morning" (dir. KidEthnic) below.

Quietly Blowing It Album Artwork:

Quietly Blowing It Tracklist:

01. Way Back in the Way Back

02. The Great Mystifier

03. Mighty Dollar

04. Quietly Blowing It

05. It Will If We Let It

06. Hardlytown

07. If It Comes in the Morning

08. Glory Strums (Loneliness of the Long-Distance Runner)

09. Painting Houses

10. Angels in the Headlights

11. Sanctuary