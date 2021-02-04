Hit Like a Girl Covers Ratboys' "Victorian Slumhouse" for No Earbuds Compilation

To celebrate the two-year anniversary of No Earbuds, which is home to artists like Bartees Strange, Dogleg and Queen of Jeans, the music PR and artist development company is releasing a Bandcamp-exclusive compilation titled EARBUDZ Volume One, out on Feb 5. The 20-song tracklist features various No Earbuds artists covering each other. All proceeds will benefit The Last Prisoner Project, a nonprofit dedicated to cannabis-related criminal justice reform. This coming Friday (Feb. 5), Bandcamp is waiving fees, so consider purchasing the compilation on its release date to help raise more money for a good cause.

“I’ve been a fan of the work LPP does for a long time,” No Earbuds founder Jamie Coletta says. “We shouldn’t be able to buy cannabis at spots that look like the Apple Store while people are still in prison for the same thing. I was moved when I learned the story of Way Quoe Long and knew I had to come up with a way to help.”

A small sample of tracks from EARBUDZ Volume One have been released so far, including talker’s cover of Foxing’s “Heartbeats,” Caracara’s cover of Bartees Strange’s “Mustang,” and american poetry club’s cover of Future Teens’ “Happy New Year.” Today, another compilation track was released: Hit Like a Girl’s cover of Ratboys’ “Victorian Slumhouse,” taken from their 2020 album Printer’s Devil. While the original had a bluesy sway and hefty guitars, Hit Like a Girl’s version pivots to wistful synth-pop, with Nicolle Maroulis’ vocals packing plenty of tenderness and emotional urgency.

Listen to Hit Like a Girl’s cover of Ratboys’ “Victorian Slumhouse” via Bandcamp here, and preorder the album here. Scroll down for the compilation artwork and tracklist.

01. Roger Harvey & Anika Pyle – Voicemail (Antarctigo Vespucci)

02. talker – Heartbeats (Foxing)

03. Caracara – Mustang (Bartees Strange)

04. Proper. – Kokopelli Face Tattoo (AJJ)

05. Into it. Over it. – Get Lost (Queen of Jeans)

06. Joe Vann – Kawasaki Backflip (Dogleg)

07. Pkew Pkew Pkew – Domain Lapse (Chris Farren)

08. glass beach – Polar Bear of Africa (Jeff Rosenstock)

09. ahem – Purple Eclipse (Termination Dust)

10. Termination Dust – I Don’t Matter At All (Pkew Pkew Pkew)

11. Hit Like A Girl – Victorian Slumhouse (Ratboys)

12. Future Teens – 2010 Was A Bad Year” (Proper.)

13. Tree River – Brushstrokes (Into it. Over it.)

14. Church Girls – I Lost My Life (Prince Daddy & The Hyena)

15. Dollar Signs – White Worms (AJJ)

16. The Big Easy – 1015 (glass beach)

17. american poetry club – Happy New Year (Future Teens)

18. Maggie Gently – Guest In Your Life (Sinai Vessel)

19. Slingshot Dakota – When The Blue Finally Came (The Wonder Years)

20. Double Grave – Haunted (Jupiter Styles)