Hurray for the Riff Raff Shares New Single, “Jupiter's Dance”

Hurray for the Riff Raff, aka Alynda Segarra, has released “Jupiter’s Dance,” the second single off her Nonesuch Records debut Life on Earth, out Feb. 18, 2022.

Following the easy-rocking “Rhododendron,” “Jupiter’s Dance” is a blend of natural and supernatural, sounding cosmic, organic and tranquil. There’s a dainty R&B flair, with warm drums and a heartbeat-like pulse.

In a statement, the artist describes the track as “a song in the shape of a guardian angel. Protection prayer for us all as we live in uncertain and violent times. Manifesting blessings into reality. Posing the question that perhaps the future could be joyous as well as terrifying?”

The video for “Jupiter’s Dance” is directed by Segarra herself. It’s a collage of historical footage of the Bomba and Plena traditions of Puerto Rico, self-shot clips of the artist during lockdown and visuals of space.

Segarra is touring North America in early 2022, with international tour dates in the works, too. The tour will begin in Atlanta and end in Nashville. Boston folk artist Anjimile will support Hurray for the Riff Raff on all dates.

Watch the video for “Jupiter’s Dance” below, and find “Rhododendron,” a 2013 Hurray for the Riff Raff performance from the Paste archives and the aritst’s tour dates further down. Life on Earth is available for preorder here.

Hurray for the Riff Raff 2022 Tour Dates:

March

19 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

22 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s

25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

26 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

29 – San Francisco, CA @ Independent

31 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

April

01 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

02 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

06 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

08 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

09 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

10 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s Music-Diner

11 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

13 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club *

15 – New York, NY @ Elsewhere *

16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts *

17 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage *

18 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

20 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East

(* Amelia Jackie opens )