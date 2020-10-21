Hypoluxo Share New Single "Shock"

Hypoluxo dropped their newest single “Shock” today, another glimpse into the band’s self-titled album, out on Nov. 20. It follows their previous singles “Ridden” and “Nimbus.”

“Well, it’s a shock waking up, to realize this is not a trick,” frontman Samuel Cogen sings at the start of “Shock.” The lyrics grapple with grief, while its sound veers into jangly post-punk.

Cogen said of the new song:

I began writing “Shock” when I traveled to Sulphur, Louisiana for my cousin’s funeral. I was mulling over the different facets of loss and how we cope with it, individually and as a community. The song was finished after I got back to Brooklyn and right around when Covid first hit here. It really came together when the eviction crisis began and we were all trying to figure out how to live with ourselves, and the immensity of the death and loss all around us. “Shock”, in the end, is about not being able to escape the things that scare you the most.

Listen to “Shock” below.