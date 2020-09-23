Hypoluxo Announce New Album LP3, Share New Single

Brooklyn band Hypoluxo returned today with a new song “Nimbus,” plus the details of their forthcoming album LP3, out on Nov. 30 via Terrible Records’ Flexible Distribution. “Nimbus” is marked by lead singer Samuel Cogen’s commanding presence as he urgently repeats the line, “They’ll make it up as they go.” Hypoluxo also shared a video for “Nimbus,” using spliced footage of the band playing in different locations. The new song follows previously their previous single “Ridden.”

“This past winter I picked up a bike delivery job for extra money,” Cogen said. “Not an easy job to do in the cold, occasionally rainy, New York winter. Easily the most annoying part of the job was how inconsistent the morning weather reports were. One day it poured for hours rather than the sunny day that was promised. While I hid in a overpriced upper west side bar soaking wet, and feeling not very welcome by the wealthy older business men next to me, I started writing ‘Nimbus.’”

Watch the video for “Nimbus” below. Keep scrolling for the LP3 album cover and tracklist.

01. Seth Meyers

02. Ridden

03. Nimbus

04.Tenderloin

05. Appetizer

06. Night Life

07. Pointer Finger

08. Shape Ups

09. Shock

10. Sweat