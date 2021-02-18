IAN SWEET Shares New Single "Sing Till I Cry"

IAN SWEET, the project of Jilian Medford, has shared a new single and music video in “Sing Till I Cry.” The track is the latest in a line of singles ahead of her album Show Me How You Disappear, out March 5 via Polyvinyl.

Medford’s newest song is potent and driving, with a powerful chorus accented by crashing percussion and distorted guitar. The music video acts as a collage of Medford’s life, with recent pictures of the singer-songwriter as well as nostalgically grainy photographs from childhood.

“‘Sing Till I Cry’ encapsulates the aftermath of trauma and how your innocence feels like it’s been taken away from you,” says Medford. “You forget the simplest things, what it feels like to smile, how to see things clearly. This song prompts me to heal and rediscover that lightness of being. What gives you up? What makes you cry? What gives you love?”

Watch the video for “Sing Till I Cry” below. You can preorder Show Me How You Disappear here.