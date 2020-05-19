IDLES Unleash Buoyant Anthem and First New Track From LP3 "Mr. Motivator"

Bristol punks IDLES are back with a new single “Mr. Motivator” and a weird accompanying video. If you need some motivation to be productive during quarantine, surely Joe Talbot’s voice singing: “You can do it / Yes you can!” will help. “Mr. Motivator” is the first taste of their third album, which follows 2018’s Joy as an Act of Resistance (which Paste named as one of the best albums of that year). This is their first release since last year’s live album, but there’s no release date or title to speak of just yet. What we do know is that it will go hard.

Talbot says of the fiery track:

We want to start this journey with a means to not only encapsulate the album’s sentiment, but to encourage our audience to dance like no one is watching and plough through these dark times with a two tonne machete of a song and the most beautiful community of scumbags ever assembled. Let’s go. All is love.

The video—which includes a lot of exercising, disco balls, babies, colored smoke bombs, and more fun things—features footage from fans themselves. As per usual, IDLES are keeping everything high energy during a time that’s easy to give up and fall into a doldrum.

Check out the eccentric video below.