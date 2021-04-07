Iron & Wine to Release Lost Recordings Predating The Creek Drank the Cradle

Iron & Wine, the project of singer/songwriter Sam Beam, has announced that archival album Tallahassee; Archive Series Volume no. 5 will arrive May 7 via Sub Pop. The collection features a series of recordings from 1998-1999, early enough in the Iron & Wine timeline to predate the release of Beam’s debut album The Creek Drank the Cradle.

For being recorded so early in Iron & Wine’s career, with Beam still in school at Florida State University’s College of Motion Picture Arts, the album’s sound is as gorgeous and comforting as the rest of his discography. The tracks on Tallahassee; Archive Series Volume no. 5 were rediscovered by Beam’s former roommate EJ Holowicki, who had preserved them long after Beam himself had essentially forgotten about them. Holowicki, who was once a member of Iron & Wine and has since become an accomplished sound designer, engineered and played bass on the album. He also lent his talents to the preparation of the album’s release, working as the archival producer.

The artwork and tracklist for Tallahassee; Archive Series Volume no. 5 can be found below. But first, continue your walk down memory lane with Iron & Wine through his 2011 Daytrotter session.

Tallahassee; Archive Series Volume no. 5 Artwork:

Tallahassee; Archive Series Volume no. 5 Tracklist

01. Why Hate Winter

02. This Solemn Day

03. Loaning Me Secrets

04. John’s Glass Eye

05. Calm on the Valley

06. Ex-Lover Lucy Jones

07. Elizabeth

08. Show Him the Ground

09. Straight and Tall

10. Cold Town

11. Valentine