Michelle Zauner's Crying in H Mart Is Getting a Film Adaptation

When it rains, it pours: Just days after the release of her best Japanese Breakfast record yet, Jubilee, Michelle Zauner announces that MGM’s Orion Pictures has acquired the rights to bring her bestselling memoir Crying In H Mart to the silver screen.

Two-time Oscar nominee Stacey Sher (Gattaca) and Emmy nominee Jason Kim (Barry) will produce the adaptation, while, naturally, Japanese Breakfast will provide the soundtrack. No word yet on cast or crew.

“It is a surreal thrill to have the opportunity to memorialize my mother in film, and I consider it of the highest honor to pursue that task alongside creative luminaries such as Stacey Sher, Jason Kim and Orion Pictures,” says Zauner in a statement.

Reacting to the news on Twitter, Zauner simply wrote (in both English and Korean), “For mom.”

Japanese Breakfast appeared on CBS This Morning over the weekend, performing three Jubilee tracks, “Be Sweet,” “Tactics” and “Kokomo, IN.” Zauner also spoke about her musical inspirations, memoir and more in an interview.

Watch Japanese Breakfast’s CBS This Morning performances below and Zauner’s interview further down. You can stream Jubilee right here. Crying in H Mart is out now via Knopf.