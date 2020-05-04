Watch Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires Play an Unreleased Reunions Song on Trisha Yearwood's Cooking Show

Before all this quarantine business began, Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires stopped by fellow country artist Trisha Yearwood’s kitchen to film an episode of her Food Network show. During the episode of Trisha’s Southern Kitchen (which aired Saturday), the pair joined Yearwood in making a menu of spicy foods (tamales! potatoes! tarts!) and stuck around to play a brand new song from Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit’s upcoming album Reunions.

Reunions is out next week on May 15, but some indie record stores are selling the LP early. In the meantime, Isbell and Shires played the touching song “Letting You Go” early on Trisha’s Southern Kitchen. Other singles released from the album include “Dreamsicle,” “Only Children,” “What I’ve Done To Help” and “Be Afraid.”

Watch the full episode of Trisha’s Southern Kitchen below, and skip to the 9:30 mark to watch Jason and Amanda join the fun and play their new song. Further down, watch Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit play in the Paste offices back in 2009.