Watch Jason Isbell Bring a Little Heartland to the DNC

Paste’s 2023 Artist of the Year and longtime favorite Jason Isbell played at the opening of the Democratic National Convention last night, offering a counterpoint to the stale performative country of Lee Greenwood and the cynical view of middle America from JD Vance from the Republicans last month. Country music from Alabama in front of a barn-board American flag? Chants of USA, USA? Democratic organizers clearly see this race being won or lost where the suburbs start to spread out and in the small towns that can be pockets of blue in a sea of red.

Like the choice of vice-presidential candidate Tim Walz, who hails from a tiny town in Nebraska, the harrowing stories of three women from three Southern states affected by abortion bans, and the rallying cries of United Auto Workers president Shawn Fain, the first night of the DNC was designed to be welcome into the fold persuadable voters who might live outside America’s urban centers.

But back to the music. Dressed in a tuxedo and giving a shoutout to his Alabama neighbors, long-outspoken former Drive-by Trucker Isbell had the perfect song for the moment, “Something More than Free.”

“And I don’t think on why I’m here or where it hurts / I’m just lucky to have the work / Sunday morning I’m too tired to go to church / But I thank God for the work.” The song tied in well with the messages from Fain and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez celebrating America’s workers. Listen to the full song below, followed by some of our favorite Paste performances. And be sure to check out Isbell’s Daytrotter sessions from 2009, 2012 and 2013.

Jason Isbell plays the Paste party at The Living Room during CMJ 2011

Jason Isbell plays the Paste office in 2009