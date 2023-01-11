Guitar Legend Jeff Beck Dies at 78

Jeff Beck, the Yardbirds guitarist who influenced a generation of musicians, died yesterday at the age of 78, according to a representative.
“On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing,” the release read. “After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.”
Born in Surrey, England, in 1944, Beck rose to prominence with the Yardbirds and later led his own band, the Jeff Beck Group. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice—as a solo performer and with the Yardbirds. He was on the road playing shows up until last November.
His fellow artists were quick to pay tribute to the blues-rock legend on Twitter.
