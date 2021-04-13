Jodi Announces Debut LP, Shares Lead Single "Go Slowly"

Chicago-based musician Nick Levine, formerly of Pinegrove, has announced that their debut LP under the moniker Jodi is on its way. The album, titled Blue Heron, is set for release on July 16 via Sooper Records. “Go Slowly” arrives today (April 13) as the record’s lead single, and is Levine’s first musical output as Jodi since their 2017 EP Karaoke.

Levine describes Blue Heron as “queer country.” A bit of country flavoring peeks through on “Go Slowly” with its warm guitars, but first and foremost, the new track is a somber and intimate indie ballad. The song gives a sneak preview into the search for meaning that is set to thematically dominate Blue Heron, whose titular bird served as a great inspiration as Levine was writing the album. After a couple of chance encounters with blue herons, Levine fully committed to the symbol of the bird within their creative journey, even getting it tattooed on their back and using this artwork as their album cover.

Listen to “Go Slowly” below, and keep scrolling to check out the Blue Heron LP artwork and tracklist. You can preorder the album here.

Blue Heron Album Artwork:

Blue Heron Tracklist:

01. Power

02. Go Slowly

03. Get Back

04. Hawks

05. Slug Night

06. Buddy

07. Softy

08. Water

09. River Rocks

10. Blue Heron