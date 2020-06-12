John Prine Shares His Final Recorded Song "I Remember Everything"

Earlier this year, beloved folk legend John Prine passed after contracting COVID-19. A livestream tribute was held for him last night, with appearances from many famous celebrities, and his estate shared his final song “I Remember Everything.”

The nostalgic ballad was produced by Dave Cobb and co-written by Prine and his longtime collaborator Pat McLaughlin. Its lyrics are as beautiful as any John Prine song: “I remember everything / Things I can’t forget / The way you turned and smiled on me / On the night that we first met.”

Break out the tissue box, and watch Prine performing “I Remember Everything” in a living room below.